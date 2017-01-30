Warrant For Burlington Shooting Suspect: Police

Malik Vontreal Wiley (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police say a man is wanted for an armed robbery in which someone was shot.

Police have warrants for Malik Vontreal Wiley for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

According to a release from Burlington Police, officers responded to Oak Street around 11 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to UNC Hospital.

Police have already arrested Saiquan Lloyd for attempted armed robbery in connection to the shooting. He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Saiquan Lloyd (Photo: Custom)

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident where the suspects and victim knew each other.

Police are still looking for Wiley. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Copyright 2016 WFMY