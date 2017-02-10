Warrant Out for Man Accused in Burlington Rape

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

BURLINGTON — A warrant is out for a Burlington man wanted for second-degree rape.

Burlington Police responded to a sexual assault report on East Davis Street shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. A woman told an officer she'd been assaulted and she was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for an examination.

Police are looking for Ronnie McCray Hutchens, 51.

Anyone who has information on Hutchens should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

