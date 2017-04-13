Warrants: Mom Used Meth, Marijuana Before 3-Year-Old's Death

Jamie Lyn Basinger (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Search warrants unsealed Thursday in the case of a 3-year-old boy that was found dead on the front porch of a Morganton home revealed that his mother admitted to using multiple drugs just days before her son’s death.

Jamie Lyn Basinger, 23, admitted to Burke County authorities that she used meth and marijuana in the two days before 3-year-old Landyn Melton was found dead outside their home on March 15. Basinger also told detectives that she last saw her son at 10:30 p.m. on March 14, when she put him to bed.

The next day, a motorist passing by the home called police when she saw the 3-year-old's body on the porch.

"I got something that disturbs me," the caller said. "In the house right there on the corner, was laying a kid like two or three years old on his belly, on the porch, motionless," he explained.

According to the warrants, investigators took urine and hair samples from Basinger for drug testing and she tested positive for several drugs.

Basinger was charged with felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the toddler’s death.

