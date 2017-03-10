Warrants: Suspected Human Trafficker Had Connection to Gangster Disciples

Kenndric Roberts

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- In new documents just released by officials, police officers detail links between a suspected human trafficker to the well-known Atlanta gang, Gangster Disciples.

On Tuesday, Sandy Springs Police responded after a terrified woman made a 911 call to police saying she was being held against her will by 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts. “It's house of full of girls and...if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me," the caller told the dispatcher. (Click to hear to 911 call and read a transcript.)

When police got to the million-dollar suburban home on Strauss Lane, they found eight women inside, all alleging that Roberts was holding them against their will. Authorities believe there may be more victims in the case.

RELATED | Alleged human trafficking victim met ‘boss' on dating website

MORE | Being a Diamond Kitty: Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion

MORE | Alleged victim’s mother: He said, ‘I will find you and kill you’

AND | What's the difference? Human trafficking v. sex trafficking

With the help of the FBI, Sandy Springs Police arrested him and charged the 33-year-old with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor. The FBI later brought more charges against Roberts, including two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

PHOTOS | Human trafficking suspect arrested for holding women hostage

Now, a Fulton County warrant uncovered by 11Alive News Friday appears to link Roberts to the well-known Gangster Disciples street gang. According to the document, officers describe how Roberts flaunted his alleged affiliation with the gang, including tattoos shown off on his Instagram page. It details pictures of him with AK-47s, and a tattoo of the letter G and the star of David, known symbols for the gang.

The nationwide gang was formed in Chicago in the late 1960’s and quickly spread to Georgia where the FBI has tracked the group for decades. Law enforcement describes the Gangster Disciples as a violent and huge organization that has recruited police officers to help do their dirty work. Former Dekalb County Police Officer, Vancito Gumbs, reportedly bragged about being a hitman for the group and was arrested after resigning from the department.

A huge takedown of the Gangster Disciples made headlines last summer after a violent crime spree ripped through the city. Back then, Dekalb County District Attorney Robert James called their crimes in Atlanta a “reign of terror” and said the national group was a serious threat to the city.

“They are violent, they are terrifying, they are organized and determined,” James said. “But, we are more organized and more determined." More than 50 alleged members were taken down in a sting operation soon after, their charges included murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion and arson as well as drug trafficking and financial fraud.

FULL LIST | 32 alleged gang members indicted in Georgia

MORE | Gang suspect says charity work was legitimate

ALSO | FBI nabs man connected to Atlanta, Gangster Disciples in Denver

At the time the 50 arrests were thought to put a big dent in their organization. Now, it appears that one more alleged member is behind bars. Roberts is now being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond. He was scheduled to have a first appearance Friday but waived it. His next scheduled court date is March 24 at 9:30 a.m.

© 2017 WXIA-TV