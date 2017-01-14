Wells Fargo Bank Robbed: Graham Police

Graham, N.C. -- Graham Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police say a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on 233 S. Main Street and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Police don't know if the man left in a car, but say he headed in the direction of I-85/40. They say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan colored pants.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

