What To Do If You Suspect Animal Abuse

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It is the latest form of animal cruelty. Lexington authorities are investigating after a dog was found with its mouth taped shut.

A concerned citizen saw the dog and took to Facebook, posting a photo. Two women rescued the dog and brought him to the Lexington Animal Control.

What should people do if they notice an animal being abused?

"I think, first of all, before they physically get involved, assess the situation and call local animal control or the local police department. Let's get bodies out there and deal with the situation as quickly as we can," said Marli Drum, superintendent of the Columbia Animal Services.

Drum said people should not just jump in and help on their own because they might get bit by the dog, but she said there are some exceptions.

"Obviously, if an animal is in immediate distress, is going to potentially die, or if suffering greatly, we want to try and relieve that animal as quickly as we can."

She also said that if people are concerned about a possible animal abuse, even if they aren't 100% sure, they should still take the precaution and call local authorities.

The case in Lexington is still under investigation.

Animal cruelty is a felony offense, so if a person can face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

