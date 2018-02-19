What's Next After Ransomware Attack In Davidson Co.?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Hackers infected 90 computer servers owned and operated by Davidson County.

On Friday, an emergency news conference was held to address the ransomware attack. The attack shut down all county-operated phone lines except for the emergency call center.

County leaders said they were given seven days to pay the hackers an undisclosed amount of money to get their system back online. The FBI is also looking into it but said it doesn't believe the county was targeted. They don't believe there was a breach in security and all sensitive information is safe.

What’s Next After The Attack?

Since the incident, the county has been working to address all the issues created by the attack. County leaders said they have made significant progress over the past several days to restore services.

Zeb Hamner, Davidson County Manager, said in a statement, “We will not rest until this incident is resolved in its entirety. We are continuing to work with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Further, we will take appropriate steps to prevent these attacks in the future.”

Ransomware Attack Update

