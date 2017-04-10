Winston-Salem Man Arrested For DWI, Drugs, Assault Charges

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Winston-Salem man was handed multiple charges Sunday after a traffic stop that resulted in a DWI, various drug charges and assaulting an official.

Jermaine Rorie was charged with DWI, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Public Officer, and Assault on Government Official. The incident occurred at the intersection of Odell Owen Road and West Old Highway 64.

Davidson County deputies assisted North Carolina Highway Patrol in the arrest. Rorie, 44, received a $50,000 bond and is in the Davidson County Detention Center.

