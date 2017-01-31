Winston-Salem Police Seize 92 lbs. Of Marijuana, Cocaine, And Guns

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police have confiscated 92 lbs. of marijuana and that’s not all, after a narcotics sting operation that started out as a traffic stop.

Investigators said Antonia Leray Settle, fled from police during a traffic stop but was later arrested at his house on Quick Silver Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police seized 25 lbs. of marijuana from his car but found 67 lbs. worth in the house. They also seized 75 grams of cocaine, 3 firearms, a large amount of money, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Settle is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon among additional charges.

