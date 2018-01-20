Winston-Salem Student Dies After Event on Wake Forest University Campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say Najee Ali Baker, a student at Winston-Salem State University, was shot during a party on the campus of Wake Forest University. Officials say Baker died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
It happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to an altercation at Wake Forest University. Police say Baker was shot during the incident.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is leading the investigation with support from Wake Forest Police. Police have no reason to believe that the shooter remained on campus.
Winston-Salem State University is providing counseling services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gleason Hairston Terrace Courtyard Lounge and noon-1 p.m. at the Bowman Gray House Hospitality Room.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs