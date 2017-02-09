Winston-Salem Woman Abuses Car Insurance For Money, Investigators

FRAUD. Yellow warning tapes (Photo: Waldemarus)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A Winston-Salem woman was arrested after the North Carolina Department of Insurance claims she misused her car insurance to get money.

Ericka Nicole Wright is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses.

Investigators found Wright had given false statements about damages done to her car back in April of 2016, so she could get money from GEICO Insurance.

After the investigation, it was found the damage done to her car happened before Wright had insurance.

Wright was arrested on January 20 and was placed under a $1,000 bond.

An estimated 10 cents of every dollar paid in premiums goes toward the payment of fraudulent claims. The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud. To report suspected fraud, contact the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.com.

