Winston-Salem Woman Arrested For Insurance Fraud

File photo

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem woman was arrested for insurance fraud after she filed a false claim that her car was in a hit-and-run, the NC Department of Insurance said.

The NCDOI says Ebony Phillips was charged with one count each of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense in Guilford County.

Investigators say Phillips filed the claim with Safeco Insurance Company on August 10, 2016. Investigators allege Phillips had previously settled a claim for the damages in February 2016.

Phillips was arrested on February 10 by Lexington Police Department.

