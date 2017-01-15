Winston-Salem Woman Shot While Sitting At Her Window, Police

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A woman said she was sitting next to her window when she was shot Sunday morning, according to police.

Ruth Brown lives in an apartment on the 1100 block of Burke Village Lane. She said she heard multiple gunshots near her home, and then realized she had been shot herself.

Winston-Salem Police said she was hit in the shoulder by a bullet that had gone through her apartment window.

Brown is expected to be okay, and police are still in the early stages of investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

