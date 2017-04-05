Woman Accused In VA Gas Station Attack Said She Was 'Sick Of Fancy White People'

Angela Jones (Photo: Custom)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- Authorities arrested a woman accused of attacking a man at a Virginia gas station because she was 'sick of fancy white people.'

The assault happened on April 1 at an Exxon station on Route 207, near I-95.

New Jersey Fugitive Unit Officers arrested 26-year-old Angela Jones four days later for the attack after surveillance footage helped them identify her.

Witnesses said the woman used a hammer to damage the man's 2016 Porsche SUV and his boat.

Officials say Jones attacked the owner of the SUV and boat while allegedly calling him "rich" and "white."

The man who was allegedly attacked, Bob, was on his way home from Florida with his wife. He said he was pumping gas when a woman started screaming at him.

"This lady was a couple pumps over and talking to me and yelling at somebody about having a message for her. I had no idea what she was talking about," Bob said. "I was coming around the side of the car and next thing I know a car blocks me in. She comes out of her car gets in my face and yelling at me about some sort of message I got for her."

He said he tried to ignore her, but that's when she grabbed a hammer and threatened to put a hole in his "fancy boat."

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said the woman hit the boat with the hammer and attacked Bob.

"She actually clawed him," said Sheriff Lippa. "He took her down to the ground to prevent her from doing any more damage."

Bob says he let the woman go and she grabbed the hammer again and hit the boat, but the hammer broke.

"That's when she figured out she better get out of there because she didn't have a weapon anymore," said Bob.

Bob's wife was in the gas station bathroom during the attack. When she came back out, she found her husband bloodied.

According to Sheriff Lippa, the woman then yelled racial slurs to Bob's wife and spit in her face. Sheriff Lippa says investigators are "looking into it as far as it being a hate crime."

During the attack, the couple said the woman said she was "sick of fancy white people."

"I have no idea why she started going after us, but I guess she thought we were some rich people," said Bob.

Jones will face charges of malicious wounding, assault, and destruction of property.

