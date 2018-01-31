Woman Accused Of Posting Sex Ad As Revenge

Tamantha Johnson. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - Police say a Houston woman posted an ad on Craigslist soliciting sex from married men using another woman’s picture and phone number.

Prosecutors claim the harassment started last year.

Tamantha Johnson allegedly suspected her husband, a divorce attorney, was having an affair with a client. Investigators say she posted a sex ad on Craigslist in retaliation, using that client’s phone number and picture.

According to court documents, the ad solicited “married men to come over and service her on a daily basis.” The victim received about 100 calls and several naked pictures from men due to the ad.

Police say they traced the post back to a computer at the Baylor College of Medicine, where Johnson reportedly worked for years.

However, the woman whose picture was posted online tells KHOU 11 News the affair never happened. She calls the online impersonation a heinous cybercrime.

She also told investigators she lost business and customers at work because of the ad, according to court documents.

The fake craigslist post doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident. Johnson also faces a separate harassment charge for repeatedly texting the same woman.

The text messages reportedly said, “You are a very evil person. And you will suffer the consequences of this behavior,” as well as “Because you are unable to control your behavior, you have made it necessary for me to help you control your unacceptable behavior.”

Court records show Johnson and her husband divorced last year.

Johnson declined to comment Wednesday. She is expected to appear in court Friday.

