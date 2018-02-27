Woman Arrested For Assaulting High Point Officers: Police

Shannon Douglas (Photo: High Point Jail, Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman is accused of assaulting two High Point Police Officers who arrested her for trespassing.

According to a police report, the officers were called to a home on Valleybrook Drive about a disturbance.

During the investigation, Ms. Shannon Douglas was arrested for second degree trespassing. According to the report, Douglas became combative with officers and assaulted them.

Douglas was additionally charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a government official, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, and resist and delay.

After receiving treatment at High Point Regional Hospital, Ms. Douglas was released to the custody of High Point Police. She is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

