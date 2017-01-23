Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Coffee On Grandson

Candy Lee Hamrick.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- A Cherryville woman was arrested Monday, accused of throwing hot coffee on her grandson.

The investigation began after a 14-year-old boy received treatment for second- and third-degree burns on his neck at Cleveland Regional Medical Center Saturday night.

Investigators with the Cherryville Police Department determined the boy's grandmother, 60-year-old Candy Lee Hamrick threw hot coffee at the boy, causing the burns.

Hamrick is charged with child abuse.

The Department of Social Services has launched their own investigation into the incident.

(© 2017 WCNC)