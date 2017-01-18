Woman Charged With Malicious Castration

(Photo: (Photo: Jacom Stephens Getty Images))

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Onslow County say a woman is free on bond after she was charged with felony malicious castration and misdemeanor simple assault.

Maj. Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that deputies were called to a home on Nov. 20, 2016, for a domestic dispute. When law enforcement arrived, they found the husband of 36-year-old Mitzi Hudson had been injured. The man was given medical attention and taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Thomas said Hudson used her hands to injure her husband. Thomas said Hudson wasn’t hurt, adding that it’s not known what the two were fighting about prior to the assault.

Hudson was taken into custody Jan. 5 and posted a $50,000 bond on Tuesday. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

