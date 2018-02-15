Woman Charged With Punching, Strangling NC Nurse

Erin Joy Tackoor-Glover (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is facing charges after attacking a WakeMed nurse, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Erin Joy Tackoor-Glover, 31, who has a listed address of 20 Vinning St. in Boston, Massachusetts, is facing two charges — felony assault physical injury emergency personnel and felony assault by strangulation.

According to the warrant, on Tuesday, Tackoor-Glover punched the nurse, pulled her hair and choked her while the nurse was checking on patients at the hospital. The attack resulted in a “bruised left cheek and finger print scratch marks on side of neck.”

The victim also suffered bruising on her neck, which the warrant states was caused by strangulation.

Tackoor-Glover is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

