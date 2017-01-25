Man Charged After Woman Shot, Killed Over Barking Dogs In Texas

Authorities charged Hector Campos with murder for shooting his neighbor during an argument in Spring Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff detectives scoured Campos' home on Mourning Dove Drive for evidence. He refused to talk to investigators until his lawyer arrived, deputies said.

Witnesses say Campos shot his next-door neighbor right after she yelled at him for kicking her small dog. A third neighbor then pulled out his own gun to detain the suspect until authorities arrived.

The 53-year-old victim was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital where she later died.

"I can't believe it," said Rosie Rivera, a neighbor.

Rivera was friends with the victim. She said the woman walked her small dogs up and down the street often.

"She was definitely the friendliest neighbor that we knew on this street," said Arturo Jiminez, another neighbor.

Jiminez said the victim got along with everyone except the shooter, who avoided neighbors.

Detectives said the shooter and victim had a history of problems. His wife left him last year, and he blamed the victim, according to authorities. Six months ago, neighbors saw them argue.

"It escalated enough to where he called the cops," Jiminez said. "She called the cops. They were here for a couple hours just trying to handle things because I think he really disrespected her verbally."

Witnesses said the woman's small dog ran into the shooter's yard Tuesday. He kicked it, they said. The woman told him to stop. Then, shots rang out.

"My mom said she had the dog in her hand and was walking away as he shot her," Jiminez said.

Moments later, the woman's husband came out with his gun but simply kneeled and comforted his dying wife while another neighbor held the shooter at gun point.

Campos is being held on a $50,000 bond for murder.

