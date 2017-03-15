WFMY
Woman Escapes Kidnapper By Jumping From Trunk Of Moving Car

March 15, 2017

ALABAMA -- An Alabama woman escaped from being kidnapped, after jumping out of the trunk of a moving car.

Surveillance video captured the woman as she fell to the ground, got up, and ran to a gas station where she then called for help. The woman told police she was kidnapped while walking to her apartment by a man who had a gun. The suspect forced her into the back of her car after she told him she didn’t have any money. He then placed her into the truck while driving around to different ATMs.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

