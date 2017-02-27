Woman Fires Gun At I-77 Traffic, NC Good Samaritan

(Photo: Sasha Turner)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Witnesses caught a woman firing a gun into traffic on I-77 near Westinghouse Boulevard on camera.

Sasha Turner reached out to NBC Charlotte after he witnessed the frightening event. He was a bystander who first stopped to help.

"She was acting crazy... frantic... walking up and down the median," Turner said.

Turner says when he saw a woman pacing back and forth on I-77's median Saturday morning, he pulled over nearby to help.

But as he and another driver tried to wave people away from crashing into the woman's car, she fired a gun.

"She shot at me three times," Turner said. "Knowing she had fired shots at me, into traffic, I really couldn't believe it."

Turner recorded the event on his phone as the woman appears to surrender while a trooper rushes over to arrest her. She was initially placed in the back of a police car and then transferred to an ambulance. However, the event shook Turner and caused him to second guess his decision to do a good deed.

"Nowadays you can't be too careful," Turner said. "If you see someone on the side of the road, call the cops, let them know instead of stopping to pick them up. I'm no longer going to be the good Samaritan I want to be when I see someone on the side of the road."

