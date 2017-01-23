Woman Indicted In Murder, Burial Of 2 Men In Backyard In Clemmons

Amber Burch Pic. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a woman who, along with her late boyfriend, is accused of killing and burying two men in 2009 in the backyard of their home.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports court documents show 27-year-old Amber Nicole Burch was indicted Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. In addition, 31-year-old Krystal Nicole Matlock was indicted for accessory after the fact to murder.

According to indictments, Burch is accused of fatally shooting Tommy Dean Welch on Oct. 2, 2009, and stealing his personal property. The indictments also allege Burch helped boyfriend Pazuzu Algarad dismember and bury Joshua Fredrick Wetzler's body in July 2009 after Algarad had killed him.

Algarad committed suicide at Central Prison in Raleigh in October 2015.



