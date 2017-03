Shooting investigation on Langford Avenue in High Point. (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point police are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was killed in front of her home.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the woman’s home on Langford Avenue.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed in the shooting.

If you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Copyright 2017 WFMY