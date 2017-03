Police investigating shooting in Winston-Salem. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Police say a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon.

Winston-Salem Police were called to the shooting in the 900 block of Rich Avenue around 2 p.m.

Dispatchers said two people were shot.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. We will update this story once more details are provided.

Friends are dropping off flowers and balloons at the site of the shooting. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/nRt2zIESuv — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) March 27, 2017

