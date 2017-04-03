Woman, Son Found Dead Hours After Police Told Her To 'Stop Calling 911'

Latina Herring was reportedly shot to death by her boyfriend Allen Dion Cashe. (Photo: WKMG-TV)

Police told a Florida woman to “stop calling 911” hours before she and her son were fatally shot last week, according to police body camera footage obtained by a local TV station.

Sanford police were called twice on March 27 to mediate an altercation between Latina Verneta Herring, 35, and her boyfriend Allen Dion Cashe, 31, WESH-TV reported. Police first responded to the duo, who were fighting over keys at a Wawa gas station at 3:20 a.m., and 20 minutes later responded to a call at Herring’s house.

Hours after police left the home, Cashe kicked in Herring's door and fired an AK-47 killing Herring, her 8-year-old son, and injuring her father and 7-year-old son, according to an arrest report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. After shooting the family, Cashe fled the scene and shot two bystanders.

In the police body camera footage from the incident at the gas station, Cashe and Herring can be heard arguing over keys.

“Man, you got my keys,” Herring yelled at Cashe in the video.

"I'm not trying to play games," Cashe said. "You have an attitude coming home from the club drunk."

Later when police responded to a second call at Herring’s home, officers briefly handcuffed Cashe, but ultimately released him after deciding it was a "civil" matter, WESH-TV reported.

In the video, one of the officers said Herring was “making false accusations.”

“We’re going to handle it, ma’am, just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about,” an officer said.

In the video, an officer said that Cashe might have called police the second time.

“I think he’s calling because he’s afraid he’s going to do something to her,” an officer said to another.

On Friday, Sanford Police said investigators added an additional count of 1st degree premeditated homicide to Cashe's charges. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Cashe is currently being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.

USA TODAY Network