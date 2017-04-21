Photo Released Of Woman Wanted In Reported Carjacking in Asheboro

Photo: Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook

ASHEBORO, N.C.-- Police in Asheboro are asking the public for help identifying a woman possibly involved with a carjacking.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the woman on its Facebook page Friday morning. The picture was taken at night.

The Sheriff writes in the post: Can you identify this person? Asheboro Police Department is seeking information on the person in this photo. This is a person of interest in a carjacking on Lake Drive on 4/16/2017. If you have any information contact Asheboro Police at 336-626-1300.

Copyright 2017 WFMY