GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police identified a woman found dead in a home on Freeman Mill Road on Tuesday.

Police say 27-year-old Tasaria Tasia Glover's death is suspicious. Officers say they found no obvious signs of trauma on her body, but based on other circumstances which they can't disclose at this time, police are calling this a homicide.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous.

