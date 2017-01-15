WSPD: Shootout On Highway Leads To Arrests

Winston-Salem Police Car (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winstno-Salem Police have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that happened on I-40 Sunday afternoon.

Police say Officer G.S. Rosales was on routine patrol on E. Clemmonsville Road near the ramp to westbound I-40 when he heard gunshots just after 4:30pm. Police say Officer Rosales observed a male subject hanging outside the window of a grey Honda. Simultaneously, a witness called 911 reporting that two subjects in the grey Honda were shooting at occupants of a black vehicle on E. Clemmonsville Road at the ramp to westbound I-40.

Officer Rosales chased the grey Honda and stopped the vehicle at the intersection of the ramp from eastbound I-40 and E. Clemmonsville Road. The four occupants of the grey Honda were identified as William Toribio, Isben Cruz, Donato Cisneros and Fredy Toribio. While searching, police found multiple firearms within the vehicle.

Shortly after the original incident, William Medina and Sorenson Olmedo were located at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where they were each treated for gunshot wounds. Medina and Olmedo are still under medical care and are consider to be in stable but critical condition due to their injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that William Toribio, Cruz, Cisneros and Fredy Toribio were involved in an altercation with Medina and Olmedo leading to Medina and Olmedo being shot. Police charged William Toribio, Cruz, Cisneros and Fredy Toribio with assault with a deadly weapon and various other charges.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.



