Young Woman is Greensboro's 1st Murder Victim of 2018: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro has already seen its first murder victim of 2018.
Greensboro Police say 22-year-old Janea Anjanea Denny was shot several times outside a home on Alexsandria Road around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots.
EMS tried to save Denny's life, but she died at the scene.
Police haven't identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
