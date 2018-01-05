WFMY
Young Woman is Greensboro's 1st Murder Victim of 2018: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:57 PM. EST January 05, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro has already seen its first murder victim of 2018. 

Greensboro Police say 22-year-old Janea Anjanea Denny was shot several times outside a home on Alexsandria Road around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots. 

EMS tried to save Denny's life, but she died at the scene. 

Police haven't identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


