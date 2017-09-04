Cybersecurity For College Students

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

Between homework and exams, identity theft might be one of the last thing on college students' minds. That doesn't mean they can't be ripped off, especially since so many of them use credit cards instead of cash.

Nadine Schiefer uses her credit and debit cards to purchase just about everything, like meals, books, and entertainment. She and her mom sometimes worry about criminals stealing Nadine's identity and racking up bills in her name.

"I know that it has happened to people that I know. If it's happened to them, why can't it happen to me?" says Schiefer.

Nadine knows not to share sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers and her Social Security number unless absolutely necessary. But, Consumer Reports says there are other ways critical information can leak out.

"Criminals love public Wifi because it may not be secure -- potentially giving those criminals access to your computer. For things like shopping or banking it's better to use private Wifi that you access with a password," says Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports Electronic Editor.

Consider using your phone's data connection for sensitive transactions. That's also safer than public Wifi for banking or shopping.

"It's important to keep in mind that college databases have been hacked recently. Now while students can't do much about that, they can take steps to limit the damage from data breaches whether on campus or elsewhere," added Fowler.

Change passwords and check bank statements and credit cards for unauthorized charges. Also check with the credit reporting companies, Transunion, Experian and Equifax for unexplained debt. And if anyone has tried to open up credit in the student's name inform the bureau that the attempt was fraudulent.

