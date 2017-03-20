DA Says Boyfriend Strangled High Point Mom

Charlene Alvarez

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The District Attorney's office says 27-year-old Charlene Alvarez was strangled by her longtime boyfriend in High Point at the Lake Roads Apartments Saturday morning. Investigators say the couple had just come back in from a night of drinking on Saint Patrick's Day. Friends still can't believe she's gone.

"She would always make me laugh so hard! Because she was so silly. But she was so amazing. I'm going to miss them days,” Kadedra Jones said.

The district attorney's office says Sean Gibson told investigators he couldn't remember what happened and his blood alcohol level was point one two when medics arrived that morning.

He is still behind bars and will go to court next in May. The couple's daughters are three and six years old.

