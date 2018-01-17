Dangerous Black Ice a Big Concern

GREENSBORO, NC -- Slippery roads are going to be a big headache over the next few mornings in the Triad. A major winter storm dumped 6 to 10 inches of snow across the Piedmont, and with melting and re-freezing the next few nights, black ice will be widespread.

Thursday morning temperatures will start the day near 12 degrees. That means any snow on side roads will become icy and extremely slick. Icy roads will be widespread, except for the main streets.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to near 40 with full sunshine on Thursday. There will be a good amount of snow that melts, and that will make roads wet again.

These wet roads will re-freeze for Friday morning, making black ice another big concern yet again. Temperatures Friday will get even warmer near 50. Mid 50s for the weekend.

