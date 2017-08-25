Dangerous Harvey Roaring Toward Texas

EAST TEXAS -- Hurricane Harvey is an extremely dangerous storm, and is heading on a crash course with the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm could be the first Category 3 hurricane to hit the United States since 2005.

Harvey quickly intensified on Thursday, growing from a weak tropical storm to a stronger hurricane.Strengthening will continue today and Saturday morning as the storm nears land. The storm is well organized, with little to no factors to prevent it from strengthening more. It will likely gain Category 3 strength on later today or tonight with winds reaching near 120 mph.

Extreme wind, and rising storm surge are threats for the coast. Hurricane warnings are posted for parts of the Texas coast, including South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. Tropical Storm Warnings are also posted farther south and farther north.

The real danger for most of East Texas, including Houston, will be the long lived nature of the storm. Harvey will sit for several days over the same area, repeatedly dumping torrential rain. Rain totals will exceed 1 foot, and could exceed 20" in some areas. Catastrophic flooding is likely.

It's possible that some moisture from Harvey could head east by the middle of next week, but that's still uncertain.









