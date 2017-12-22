Danville Police: Man Dies After Gun Shot Wound to the Head

DANVILLE, VA –Danville Police say a man has died from a gun shot wound to the head.
Around 10:50 Friday night Danville Police responded to a shots fired on Ross Street. Moments later a 25-year-old man arrived at the emergency room of SOVAH Health with a gun shot wound to the head.
The victim was treated for his injuries, but died just after 4 a.m. this morning.
Danville Police continue to investigate the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434)-793-0000.
