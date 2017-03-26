Darius Rucker Sheds a Tear for the Gamecocks Win

Darius Rucker poses with South Carolina cheerleaders after the Gamecocks history win. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Apparently, the Dolphins aren't the only team that can make him cry.

Singer Darius Rucker sat near the court Sunday during South Carolina's win over Florida that sent the team into the Final Four.

As most everyone in Columbia knows, Rucker went to USC back when he co-founded the band Hootie and the Blowfish, and he's one of the most prominent Gamecock fans in America. He seemingly never misses a chance to make a public appearance wearing clothes with a Gamecock logo.

So when the final seconds of the game ticked off the clock, tears could be seen in Rucker's eyes as the weight of what happened sunk in.

"The Gamecocks made me cry today," he said. "That was special to be a part of man."

A few moments later, he was on the court, and posing with cheerleaders.

"I got some guys I went to college with and we were like, 'man we're in the Garden, watching the Gamecocks playing to get into the Final Four," Rucker said. "If you had told me that 10 years ago, I'd have told you you were on crack."

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

