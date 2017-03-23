GREENSBORO, NC -- The daughter of a now famous NASA mathematician spoke to students and staff at Bennett College in Greensboro Thursday.

Bennett College alumna Katherine Moore is the daughter of Katherine Johnson. Johnson is the mathematical genius who helped astronauts like Alan Shepard and John Glenn launch into space. Her story was made famous with the 2016 film Hidden Figures.

Moore delivered the Charter Day Convocation address at Bennett. Charter Day celebrates the chartering of Bennett College by the State of North Carolina in 1889.

