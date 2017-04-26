Deleted Files Are Gone Forever? Think Again

Stock image.

It 's a common misconception that deleted files are gone forever or that creating fake accounts cannot be traced back to you.

A Forsyth County woman learned this lesson after two accounts were traced back to her computer IP address.

Shamonique Ferguson, 21, was charged with a series of crimes connected to making internet threats.

Ferguson, charged with Extortionate Communication, Mail Threats, and Internet Stalking, is accused of threatening three Indiana University Campuses, Ivy Tech Community College, a Fishers-based business and an Indiana family. A criminal complaint filed on April 13, shows the threats were made between December of 2016 and April of 2017.

Investigators said the threatening activity was traced back to her house. Two Facebook accounts were created to make the threats and according to investigators, the accounts all shared an IP address with Ferguson’s original account. This lead detective to believe those accounts were either controlled by Ferguson or that she used them for the account owners.

We talked to Tech Expert, Kent Meeker about IP addresses and how police could use them to track down pretty much everything you do on the internet.

WHAT IS AN IP ADDRESS?

The internet protocol address is a unique string of numbers that identify computer, tablets, and smartphones. The address allows one device to communicate with another over the internet. IP addresses allow the device location to be pinpointed and differentiated from other devices.

Think of it like your home address.

“You IP address is given to you by your internet services provider, whether that is Spectrum, AT&T, or Verizon. That’s who provides you with your IP address while your own your line,” Meeker explained. “If you have a hard-wired computer, that IP address is sent right to that computer by your modem.”

If you are using wireless, your IP address is sent to you through the cellular towers which are sent to you by your internet service provider.

Meeker said, “So, they know exactly what device is on that particular IP at that time.”

USING DIFFERENT DEVICES OR FAKE SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS ON ONE IP ADDRESS

First and foremost, if you can have 10 Facebook accounts and think you’re being sneaky when cyber stalking, cyber bullying or looking at illegal material online, it doesn’t matter. All the Facebook accounts, for example, would have the same IP address.

But, if 20 people were using the internet in your home, how would police be able to track who was doing the illegal activity, if they are all using the same IP address?

Meeker explains that's where the MAC address comes into play.

“Your phone and your computer each have their own unique serial number, which we call a MAC address. So, that serial number is linked up with whatever MAC address the service provider hands out to you.”

Think of the MAC address as your device’s thumbprint. While IP addresses are assigned by the internet service provider, MAC addresses are assigned at the time the device is created.

So, going back to the previous example. If 20 people were using the internet at your home and one person was doing something illegal, law enforcement could use the IP address to track the location of the crime and the MAC address to track which device was being used or who it was sold to.

“I may not be able to tell that it was connected to your Facebook account but I can tell that it was connected to your device by your Mac address, the unique serial number on your phone,” explained Meeker.

Every time you buy a device, you buy a thumbprint. Which is why it’s important to report a phone or computer stolen immediately.

“That specific serial number when you bought it belongs to you, that’s what you own is that serial number. Once it’s lost, that’s kind of your stamp into the world that it’s you.”

BUT, ONCE I DELETE SOMETHING IT CAN’T BE TRACKED, RIGHT?

Meeker said the number one misconception about IP and MAC addresses is the idea that once something is deleted, it’s gone forever.

The answer is NO.

Even if you delete the cache or have the device wiped, formatted and sold to someone else, that only means the information is gone from the DEVICE.

“You had to send that information out to your internet service provider in order to pull back that data. So, your internet service provider always knows where you’ve been and where you’ve gone and what you’ve uploaded and downloaded. They have a record of that information,” said Meeker.

How long the record of information is kept is unknown and differs for each service provider. And Meeker took an opportunity here to remind people that apps like Snapchat, also keep a record of that information.

“Once you take a picture and send it out so everyone can look at it, even though it’s only alive on the internet for 30 seconds, it still had to make its way to your ISP and that information was stored.”

Hackers could disguise or spoof the IP and MAC address, making it look like something it’s not or using a VPN to remote into another computer in another country, but, according to Meeker, it takes a lot of time, patience and knowledge.

So, it’s best just to not stalk, bully or do anything else illegal online.

