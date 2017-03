(Photo: Hodgdon, Emily, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A man in Winston-Salem is accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

Police arrested Jason Clapp and charged him with 9 counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office say the victim is a 16-year-old girl.

Clapp is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

