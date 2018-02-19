Dog Adopts Capuchin Monkey As Best Friend After Losing Puppies

Dog adopts monkey. Pic. Courtesy: Reuters/Police

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA -- Everyone needs a best friend and two unlikely pals have become nearly inseparable.

The Capuchin monkey was removed from its natural habitat just weeks after birth. It was given to the dog that recently lost its litter of puppies to nurse the monkey.

The two have really bonded. But neighbors in the area had to call police because the monkey has become aggressive around humans. Now Environmental and Ecological Protection Police have taken custody of the animals in hopes of releasing the monkey back into the wild.

But some animal experts have expressed concern, saying the animals shouldn’t be separated since the monkey does not know how to live in the wild.

