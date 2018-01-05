Dog Shot Trying To Stop Robbery At Convenience Store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A dog is recovering after being shot during an armed robbery at a west Charlotte convenience store Wednesday.

Junior, a six-year-old pitbull mix, tried to stop an armed man from robbing the Xpress Mart on Glenwood Drive according to his owner, Jose Perez.

Perez said he does work at the store and often has Junior with him outside of the business.

He said he was reading a book outside the store Wednesday night when an armed man approached the building. He said the sight of a gun didn’t sit well with junior.

“Junior seen the gun when he was running around and Junior got mad,” said Perez.

Surveillance video shows the robber enter the business and go behind the store counter to demand money. Perez lets Junior in the business and the canine immediately heads right toward the armed man. The video shows the man fire a shot at Junior and then the dog abruptly turns to leave the store.

The surveillance video also shows the suspect leave the building and take off on foot. Junior starts to give chase and more shots are fired. The suspect gets away as Junior tries to chase him once more.

Perez and store assistant manager Mohamed Abdelrahman both believe the dog wanted to attack the suspect.

“He knew that this guy was a robber,” said Abdelrahman while watching the surveillance footage.

Both men believe the robbery suspect would have been injured had Junior gotten to him.

“Believe me that guy who made the robbery is lucky he’s still alive,” said Abdelrahman.

Junior was hit once in the face by a bullet. It looks as if the bullet entered one side of his cheek and exited out of the same side.

Perez said the dog was checked out at an animal hospital and given some medication. He is now recovering.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

