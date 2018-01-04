Don't Freeze at Night! Keep Your Bed Warm With These Hacks

Blonde woman sleeping in bed peacefully -- Thinkstock Photo (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

Since it’s been so cold, 2 Wants to Know looked at some hacks to help keep you warm in your bed.

First things first, put a blanket under your fitted sheet. Life Hacker says this DIY mattress pad will help trap body heat inside the bed.

If your feet are always cold put warm water in a water bottle or put a heating pad at the foot of your bed to keep your feet warm.



Put these things in your bed 10 minutes before getting in so it's nice and warm when you're ready to sleep.

If you're feeling extra nice, you can let your furry four legged friend sleep in bed with you. Their body heat will help keep you warm.



