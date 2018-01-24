Dos And Don'ts Of Compliments

On National Compliment Day, here are tips on giving and receiving compliments.

When you're given a compliment, own it by saying "thank you". When you question the compliment then come across as lacking confidence.

You build confidence through action. When you get better at something you feel more confident.

If you post a selfie on social media and receive compliments, be gracious. The danger comes from relying on external compliments to feel good about yourself.

Don't feel compelled to give a compliment when you receive one unless you feel it. When you give a compliment just because you get one it comes across as insincere.

© 2018 WFMY-TV