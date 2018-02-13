Eat Pancakes All Day For Habitat For Humanity

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't flip out, but you can eat pancakes all day for a good cause. West Market Church is hosting Pancake Day for the 16th year. Every Fat Tuesday they whip up stacks from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to help Habitat for Humanity.

So why pancakes? Tradition has it that on Fat Tuesday (also known as Mardis Gras) you use all of the fat in your house before Lent begins. It's also a day to feast hence the all-day stacks of flapjacks.

Tickets are $7 a person or $5 for kids and students. If you can't make it, buy a ticket for a first responder. They can go and eat for free.

West Market Church is located in downtown Greensboro at 302 West Market Street.

