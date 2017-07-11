A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 1:11 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
Vigil For Winston-Salem Woman Killed In Crash
-
Military Plane Crash From NC
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Who Owns Shelly Island?
-
Baby found dead in hot car, parents charged
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Minneapolis police to help with vet bills after officer shoots dogs
-
Skydiver killed after mid-air collision
More Stories
-
NC Pastor And Wife Who Lost Sons In Crash Welcome TwinsJul 10, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
-
Military Plane From NC Crashes In Mississippi, At…Jul 11, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Top 50 Amazon Prime Day deals 2017Jul 10, 2017, 3:54 p.m.