WFMY
Close

Countdown To Total Eclipse Day: Words 2 Know

Cool Words 2 Know For Total Eclipse Day!

Laura Brache, WFMY 3:03 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – We’re down to just 14 days until the 2017 Total Eclipse.

Tom English, Director of the Cline Observatory at Guilford Technical Community College, helped us learn a lot of terms we might have not known: 

  • Photosphere
  • Chromasphere
  • Corona
  • First, second, third, and fourth contact
  • Baily's beads
  • Diamond ring
  • Totality

English says that to view the eclipse, you will need to wear eclipse sunglasses that are safe for direct solar viewing, certified by the British Standards Institute and meet the requirements for ISO.

You can buy certified eclipse sunglasses at the Guilford Tech Bookstore on campus for $2. The funds collected from the sunglass sale will go to the Cline Observatory.

The Cline observatory hosts public viewing events every Friday after sunset. The viewings are free of cost.

The observatory will not be open on eclipse day, as staff will be in Columbia, S.C., the closest point to North Carolina in the path of totality, viewing the eclipse.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories