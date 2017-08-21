First Baby Girl Born During The Eclipse In Greensboro

Danijel was the first baby girl born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro during the eclipse. Pic. Women's Hospital (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Eclipse babies are arriving in style here in the Triad on such a historic day!

Danijel was the first baby girl born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro during the eclipse. Danijel weighs

7lbs, 12 ounces.

Volunteers made sure the first boy and first girl got a commemorative onesie, cap and, of course, sunglasses.

Eclipse baby outfits! (Photo: Custom)

