First Baby Girl Born During The Eclipse In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Eclipse babies are arriving in style here in the Triad on such a historic day!
Read: Baby Named ‘Eclipse' Born In SC
Danijel was the first baby girl born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro during the eclipse. Danijel weighs
7lbs, 12 ounces.
Read: Solar Eclipse 2017: Your Guide To EVERYTHING You Need to Know
Volunteers made sure the first boy and first girl got a commemorative onesie, cap and, of course, sunglasses.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs