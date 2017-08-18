Greensboro Pilots Planning to Get a Skyview of the Eclipse

Greensboro Pilots Prepare To Watch Eclipse

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Pilots Wesley Parker and Bud Marshburn will have the best seats to watch the Solar Eclipse on Monday.

"We're going to fly down to Triple Tree in South Carolina so we can be right in the middle of the path just for the eclipse," said Parker.

It's about an hour and 30 minute plane ride from PTI Airport in Greensboro to Columbia South Carolina for just a moment of total darkness.

"It doesn't last very long," said Parker. "It only lasts for a few minutes once it gets totally dark and then it gets daylight again."

About 40 years ago, Parker says, he flew during a partial eclipse.

This will be Marshburn's first time taking to the sky to get an up close look at an eclipse.

"I did experience a partial eclipse back in elementary school," said Marshburn. "But, nowhere near as exciting as what we are about to do come Monday."

The pilots say there will be traffic in the sky, just like on the ground, because of the eclipse craze.

"We will be in contact with air traffic control," said Marshburn.

Safety is the number one priority.

The pilots plan on wearing eclipse glasses when it's time to take a glance.

