High Point Public Library to Host Solar Eclipse Party

Emily Hodgdon, WFMY 8:09 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

HIGH POINT, NC -- The High Point Public Library is going to host a party to celebrate the total solar eclipse. 

WHAT: Total Solar Eclipse Block Party 

WHERE: High Point Public Library 

WHEN: Monday, August 21st from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

DETAILS: The first 200 people to show up will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to use. There will also be a DJ. 

