High Point Public Library to Host Solar Eclipse Party

HIGH POINT, NC -- The High Point Public Library is going to host a party to celebrate the total solar eclipse.
WHAT: Total Solar Eclipse Block Party
WHERE: High Point Public Library
WHEN: Monday, August 21st from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
DETAILS: The first 200 people to show up will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to use. There will also be a DJ.
