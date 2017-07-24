High Point Public Library to Host Solar Eclipse Party

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC -- The High Point Public Library is going to host a party to celebrate the total solar eclipse.

WHAT: Total Solar Eclipse Block Party

WHERE: High Point Public Library

WHEN: Monday, August 21st from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

DETAILS: The first 200 people to show up will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to use. There will also be a DJ.

WFMY News 2 Special Section: Eclipse 2017

© 2017 WFMY-TV