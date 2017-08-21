WFMY
LIVESTREAM | Coast to Coast of Eclipse 2017 As It's Happening

August 21, 2017

NORTH CAROLINA-- It's finally here! The greatest solar show on earth happens Monday. Here's a live look from coast to coast. 

The highly anticipated solar eclipse will darken today's sky in the biggest celestial event of the year. We'll be live streaming from coast to coast, so you can watch the eclipse sweep across the country right on your computer or phone.

This live stream will start in Silverton, Oregon and end in Columbia, South Carolina. Enjoy!

 

